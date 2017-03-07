Sharing Of Nude Pictures Angers Kaliati

Government has warned that it will soon start tracing and apprehending people who are taking and sharing nude pictures in the country, saying that such habits impact negatively on the dignity of Malawians.

Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati said that there is growing trend on social media like WhatsApp chat, where couples start sharing nude pictures of their loved ones whenever they have parted, a development which she said is uncalled for.

Speaking during a visit to Karonga Museum on Sunday, she said that her Ministry plans to join forces with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security in order to put the matter to an end.

‘‘As we are working hard to ensure that we should maintain our culture, there is a growing tendency by some men in the country who are displaying nude pictures of their partners in order to disgrace them, and as government, we are totally condemning the development.’’

‘‘Therefore, I call upon all women in the country to be responsible enough and to start respecting themselves, because there is no way that one should allow to be taken pictures (naked) in exchange for love,’’ Kaliati noted.

Some of the materials that the Minister appreciated at Karonga Museum include the skeleton of Dinosaurs, which is the prominent feature at the museum.

Paramount chief Kyungu asked government to allocate more funding to the department of culture in Karonga in order to ensure that the department is sustaining the Karonga Museum, one of the most tourist attraction destinations in the country that is rich in Malawi’s history. (By Bishop Witmos

Karonga, March 6, Mana)

