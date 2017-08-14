Shame The Devil Fellowship To Launch Ministry

As a way of publicizing the Missionary vision and Ministerial areas, Shame The Devil Ministry will on August 19, 2017 hold a one day assembly to officially launch the Ministry scheduled to take place at Nalikule Teacher Training College Hall in Lilongwe.

The Ministry is a self reliant Religious Non- Governmental Organisation that started as a family gathering at Bunda in 2012 and got registered in 2015.

Since its establishment the Ministry has managed to Minister in almost 15districts of the country with a recognized Membership of about 200 families.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday in Lilongwe, Publicity Secretary of the Ministry, Pastor Lloyd Nthala said the Ministry’s core element is to demonstrate reality which God shows us regardless of race, religion, and origin.

“The Ministry believes in God’s true love, with a purpose to eliminate the gap which exists between the privileged and underprivileged,” he pointed out.

Nthala stated that other objectives which the Ministry Implements, include making people rely on the Holy Bible at all times, in all matters of life and encourage them to use it as a powerful weapon throughout their life.

“We teach people to believe in one God who is eternally existent in three people, God the father, the son and the Holy Spirit,” he added.

The Director of Love in deeds, John Nalivaka, who is also a member of the Ministry confirmed that all is set for the big event explaining that the ministry is very unique because it will preach as well as reach out to the poor.

“The Ministry shall have a communal luncheon with the disabled, underprivileged and there after receive take home gifts among other things,” he disclosed.

The Ministry has membership base in Tanzania, Zambia and UK. (By Esnath Kalawe, Lilongwe, August 14, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...