SF International Amongst Few Tax Compliance Companies For The Year 2017-18 In Malawi

SF international is leading by example by becoming one of the few companies to have passed the new tax compliance for the period of 2017/2018

The company has been fulfilling all the tax compliances to the Malawi’s tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA)

MRA arrested Shiraz Ferreira of SF International on November 21, 2014 on allegations of ‘tax evasion’. Later on, the charges were dropped.

The MRA is currently enjoying increased tax collection drive after engaging in extra gear since July, 2016 which surplus collection recorded against every monthly target.

Like this: Like Loading...