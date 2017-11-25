Sex ‘Profit’ David Mbewe Dragged To Court Over Sexual Offences…Impregnates 10 Girls

Controversial Prophet David Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, has been sued by a woman he impregnated her after sexual assault.
The woman, Ovixlexla Bunya, has sought the legal services private practice lawyer Gift Katundu of Kita and Company law firm to claim damages for “a violation of her constitutional rights”.
According to the writs of summons served to Prophet Mbewe, the woman heard about the “spiritual wonders” of Mbewe a resident of Zomba Old Naisi near St Peters Lodge and wanted him to pray for his son.
Bunya found the Prophet who prayed for her son and took the phone contacts of her as he promised to send her “a holy candle” for her son.
The Prophet telephoned Bunya after a week asking her if they could be friends as he did not have many friends to talk to and that she accepted friendship “and nothing more.”
On 16 March 2017, Prophet Mbewe invited Bunya to Capital Hotel, where he was putting up, to assist him with a concept note on a television project to be submitted to Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).
The court documents say while on the course of discussing the concept, Prophet Mbewe “grabbed” Bunya and “threw her on the bed and forcibly had sex with her against her will.”
It has been claimed that by reason of the said sexual assault, Bunya got pregnant and on 27 September 2017 upon experiencing labour pains she reported to Kamuzu Central Hospital, Ethel Mutharika wing where she ended giving birth to a premature baby girl who eventually passed on.
According to Bunya, by having sex against her will, Prophet Mbewe violated her “right to dignity” as enshrined the Constitution of Malawi in Section 19 (1).
Her lawyers argue that Prophet Mbewe subjected the woman to “torture” and to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” contrary to Section 19 (3) of Malawi Constitution.
The summons were issues by the High Court dated 1 November 2017 and Prophet Mbewe is yet to inform court if he intends to contests the proceedings in a trial.
According to some witness statements seen by Nyasa Times, Bunya claims Prophet Mbewe is “Satanic” and that her sister also died mysterious because of him.
It was not independently verified if the witness statement is a sword affidavit.
Prophet Mbewe has not commented on the matter.
However, he is not new to controversy sexual offence; he was accused impregnating a wife to one of his flock which led to the breakdown of the flock’s marriage.
He was responsible for the pregnancy of one Belinda Chipala, former wife to Edwin Chipala in Blantyre.
Belinda has named her baby son ‘David’ and she held a splash baby welcoming party in the suburbs of Namiwawa which sources said was paid for by the Prophet.
When she was delivering her “miracle” boy, she was admitted at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital and the Prophet Mbewe’s mother was her guardian at the hospital where she was booked in a private room.
Bunya is a poet and a journalist who once worked with MBC Television as producer, presenter and reporter.
Edson Kamba, #KnailOnTheHead, #DevilYouAreALiar:…….. Difficult case. How do we know that there was NO consent? Who is the witness who witnessed the sex act and who is going to testify in court of law? Is there any video clip or photographs showing the act of sex? How do we know that this is not framing up just to tarnish the image and name of man of God? How do we know that she did not seduced man of God herself? If she was a serious minded lady why did she go to a hotel alone without any escort? Was DNA done on the baby to prove beyond any reasonable doubts that the man of God was really responsible for the pregnancy? Why coming to the public now? Why hiring a lawyer? Did she scream? Did she report to police soon after the alleged rape? Any medical report? This is not a case. Any intelligent lawyer would advise his/her client properly before going to court. These people (both the lawyer and the girl) just want easy and fast money form the man of God.
OVIE BUNYA, the blackmailing ‘Queen’
A voice note purportedly involving a ‘pregnancy’ conversation that never was between a blackmail specialist and opportunist Ovixlexla Bunya and Prophet David Mbewe has gone viral on social media.
In the doctored conversation, Ovixlexla, commonly known as Ovie, hired the services of a commercial mimicking expert, who acts as the prophet in this classic exaggerated voice note, aimed at tarnishing the image of Prophet David Mbewe.
As is usually the case, the issue has attracted mixed reactions from the social platform.
THE FAKE AUDIO RECORDING
The said leaked audio was first sent to Prophet David Mbewe in July this year by Ovie as a weapon to advance her wicked blackmail demands. It has transpired that at that particular time, she was demanding K1,000,000 which later on went down to K800,000.
She boasted and threatened the Prophet to have used similar tactics before and got away with them, but to his credit, the man of God never lost his sleep and challenged her to go ahead with the sinister plans, proclaiming that in the end, the truth would set him free.
Then later on, she reportedly sent a message to one of Prophet Mbewe’s church members to tell the prophet that she had aborted the pregnancy and, instead, wanted compensation.
Further to that, our investigations show that last week, she lied to one of social media gurus that she had given birth to a baby boy who died and that the father baby was Prophet David Mbewe but was not helping her.
When asked the name of the hospital where she had given birth, she never responded and blocked the social media guru. This was in contrast to her abortion claims.
To date, she has never produced pregnancy certificate as proof, neither has she mentioned the place/s where she slept with the prophet. There is also no DNA proof what-so-ever.
HOW DID THE TWO MEET?
Our investigations show that the two got in touch early this year, when Ovie called contacted the prophet seeking spiritual help for her sister who was involved in a car accident and was, at that time, in a comma.
We have further established that the sister, who passed on due to the effects of the accident, had a reputation of Satanism and was expelled from high school at a certain stage due to her Satanism tendencies, which explains Ovie’s wicked behaviour.
According to our informants, the girl also sought spiritual advice from Prophet Mbewe when she attempted to commit suicide after allegedly being used and dumped by a politician (name withheld) and that the said politician infected her with an STI disease
“The prophet pleaded with her not to take that route, advising her that God is the best healer and would provide solution,” explained our source
Then suddenly, Ovie reportedly started demanding cash from Prophet David Mbewe, claiming that she faced eviction from her house and that she had no one to help her, when she visited the prayer mountain in Machinga, she asked the prophet for a transport to go back to Lilongwe claiming she had lost her purse which contained money and the prophet advised one of her church helper to give her K25,000; which she got.
Surprisingly, she called again later the same day, claiming that that she proceeded to Zomba but again lost the money in a room she slept and asked for more money.
BLACKMAILING PLOT
Since then, Ovie had been pestering the prophet for more financial assistance in the name of being a church member and in June this year, she started pestering him for an air ticket to South Africa for what she called a holiday trip to forget the agonies she went through at the hands of the Lilongwe-based prominent politician. It was at this time that the prophet started getting suspicious and turned down her demands.
“At the time the prophet was talking to her on a phone, I was there and he asked me to be quiet and listen to the conversation, I overheard her threat that if the Man of God won’t do as she wished, then she was ready to quit the church and publish fake stories about him and his ministry.
“She threatened that she was going to say the prophet is a satanist and turns into a snake or that she was raped by him. She even boasted that it was her and her closest friend who did the same to Prophet Hara and that they were prepared to do the same to him.
“The prophet only laughed it off and told her that by so doing, she would not be fighting him, but God’s ministry and Gods will shall always prevail. For it is God’s duty to look after His sheep as the master shepherd. ” narrated the source
OVIE’S ARRESTS
In July, Ovie made frequent calls and threats to Mrs. Mbewe, wife to the prophet alleging that she had been impregnated by the prophet and that she has two children with him and she would come to stay in his house.
One night while the prophet was ministering in Machinga, Ovie reportedly drove to the prophet’s house in Zomba and hooted before forcing her way in and she was blocked by the security guards, his wife called the husband telling her of the situation who, in turn, called the Zomba Police for help.
Police came in quickly and found her at the gate and she was arrested and charged with trespassing; she was released on court bail two days later at Zomba Magistrate Court. Court records show that her case was being handled by a police officer called Mphande.
She used a Cobbe Barracks lawyer Major Kamwendo after Chancellor College law professor, Edge Kanyongoro, who she called at the night of her arrest, refused to help her after hearing the story.
The Cobbe Barracks-based lawyer also recused himself from the case after noticing that she had no pregnancy as she claimed and she tried to find another lawyer, Lilongwe based lawyer Moses Nkhono, who also couldn’t continue with the case as he refused to take it, the case was later withdrawn by the complainant Prophet Mbewe early October.
WHO IS OVIE BUNYA
Her real name is Martha; Bunya is a name of her grandfather, who was Malawi ambassador to Zambia years back.
Our findings show that she is unscrouplous and thrives on blackmailing high-profile and prominent figures in society.
She had a similar case at Area 3 in Lilongwe where she fought with a wife to Dr. Desmond Bikoko, now Lilongwe Mayor.
Among others, she has also blackmailed former Standard Bank CEO Andrew Mashanda and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kadzako.
“She also unsuccessfully tried to pounce on convict Pika Manondo by demanding K2 million by threatening to implicate him in the Paul Mphwiyo shooting case.
“However, in him, she met her match as she ended up being slapped,” said one of her closest friends who further revealed that Ovie, who is from Dedza, was disowned by her parents way back for her unruly behavior and uses the same tricks to so many other guys in town and changed her name from Martha to Ovixlexla.
“One therefore wonders how such an unscrupulous woman gets scott-free from such serious offences; that we can sit and tolerate such evil acts when we should be condemning and taking action to arrest this demonic act. Where are the law enforcers in all this?” Where is the faithful? Begs the question.
This is a big test for the Man of God and his reaction will determine the outcome. As the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 “For we are not fighting against human beings but against the rulers, authorities and cosmic powers governing this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realm.”
I think now pipo they hv no the truth
BRETHREN, CHRIST WAS GOING THROUGH THE SAME KIND OF TRIALS. KUMUSEMERA ZINYAU LEFT AND RIGHT MPAKANA ANAPHEDWA OSALAKWA. TODAYS CHURCHES’ BATTLER IS NOT DEVIL BUT CHURCH AGAINST CHURCH AT THE PRICE OF UKUNDILANDA MAMEMBERS AMENE AMAPEREKA CHACHIKHUMI CHAMBIRI. LIKE AFALIS PANOPA MACHURCH AMENE SAPANGA ZIMENE AMAPANGA YESU eg KUZUSA AKUFA, HEALING THE BLIND; THE DEAF; THE LAME; CURING CANCER HIV; KUTEMBENUZA PROSTITUTES ZIDAKWA WHICH MBEWE DOES THESE IDLE CHURCHES AMASEMERA ZINYAU THESE MEN OF GOD WITH POWER KUTI AKUWALANDA AKHRISTU. DONT JUST RUSH TO CONDENM GO AND SEE WHAT THESE MEN ARE DOING. EXACTLY WAT CHRIST WAS DOING. NDIYE ANTHU AMENE AMAPANGA EXACTLY ZIMENE MAFALISI AMACHITA THAT IS RELIGION AMANVA PAIN. I CAN ASURE YOU THAT TODAY WE HAVE MORE PHALISEES THAN NTHAWI YA YESU YIJA. BOLA KALE LIJA YESU ANAKHALA FOR 3YEARS AKULALIKIRA KOMA PANOPA IF HE CAN COME ONCE MORE HE CANT STAY MORE THAN 3WEEKS AKHOZA KUMUPHA CHANGU POTI ETI AKULANDA NKHOSA ZAWO. KKKKK THESE IDOL CHURCHES WHICH CAN NOT EVEN PRAY FOR A SMALL HEADACHE ARE THE WORST ENEMY OF CHRIST COZ THEY ARE BUSY PREACHING AND FIGHTING REAL MEN OF GOD WITH POWER. INUYO AMENE MUMAZITENGA ABWINO CALLING PROFETS SATANISTS OSAWAPANGA DELIVER MAPROFETIWA BWANJI? IF U CANT DELIVER THEM THAT MEANS AMENE ALI MWA IWO NDIOPOSA ALI MWA INU. KOMA UBWINO WAKE NDIOTI MUONA POLEKERA MUSAZATI NDI SATANIC MUKAZALANDIRA CHILANGO KUCHOKERA KWA YEHOVA. TOUCH NOT MY ANNOINTED. AMBUYE AMAPHA AMAKANTHA AFUNSENI AIGUPTO, UMBONI ALI NAWO ZAUKANTHI WAMULUNGU KOMA MUSAMUFUNSE GOLIATI COZ DAVID AKADALI MOYO MWANA WA MBEWE. SHALOM
Amen brother
For those asking why am defending and standing with the Man of God. Am defending him because i know him and above all what God has done to me to my family and my relatives thru him. God has healed my relatives from BP, Cancer, HIV, Piles, stroke, broken rotten leg due for amputation, Sugar, blindness, lameness etc. thru Profet Mbewe’s hand. I would be dead by now but God saved me thru him. He has been there for me through my worse times when wat i would only do is to cry so i find it right to be there for him in this trying time for him. And am not gonna stop at anything be it death or jail. I dont mind. I will be very happy to be sued or jailed because i was defending him. He has raised hundreds of people from the dead, nobody cared to make it a breaking news my brother, he has cured a thousand people from HIV, Cancer, Stroke, Bp, Sugar, revived thousands still births, fabroids, revived people from ICU Oxygen etc he has delivered many people from alcoholism, prostitution etc nobody cares for these souls. He has prayed for a thousand people to get jobs, receive Christ, delivered from devlish bondages, poverty etc i can assure you that am more closer to Christ now as am worshiping with him than i was when i was with any other ministry. My financial status has greatly improved because of David’s God. That to me is more that payment for me to defend i dont mind the others but for and my family we are solery behind PROFET DAVID MBEWE’S GOD
Amen brother chilungamo achidziwa komaso Mayi wabodzayo chikumbumtima chimukhudze
