Sex ‘Profit’ David Mbewe Dragged To Court Over Sexual Offences…Impregnates 10 Girls

Controversial Prophet David Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, has been sued by a woman he impregnated her after sexual assault.

The woman, Ovixlexla Bunya, has sought the legal services private practice lawyer Gift Katundu of Kita and Company law firm to claim damages for “a violation of her constitutional rights”.

According to the writs of summons served to Prophet Mbewe, the woman heard about the “spiritual wonders” of Mbewe a resident of Zomba Old Naisi near St Peters Lodge and wanted him to pray for his son.

Bunya found the Prophet who prayed for her son and took the phone contacts of her as he promised to send her “a holy candle” for her son.

The Prophet telephoned Bunya after a week asking her if they could be friends as he did not have many friends to talk to and that she accepted friendship “and nothing more.”

On 16 March 2017, Prophet Mbewe invited Bunya to Capital Hotel, where he was putting up, to assist him with a concept note on a television project to be submitted to Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

The court documents say while on the course of discussing the concept, Prophet Mbewe “grabbed” Bunya and “threw her on the bed and forcibly had sex with her against her will.”

It has been claimed that by reason of the said sexual assault, Bunya got pregnant and on 27 September 2017 upon experiencing labour pains she reported to Kamuzu Central Hospital, Ethel Mutharika wing where she ended giving birth to a premature baby girl who eventually passed on.

According to Bunya, by having sex against her will, Prophet Mbewe violated her “right to dignity” as enshrined the Constitution of Malawi in Section 19 (1).

Her lawyers argue that Prophet Mbewe subjected the woman to “torture” and to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” contrary to Section 19 (3) of Malawi Constitution.

The summons were issues by the High Court dated 1 November 2017 and Prophet Mbewe is yet to inform court if he intends to contests the proceedings in a trial.

According to some witness statements seen by Nyasa Times, Bunya claims Prophet Mbewe is “Satanic” and that her sister also died mysterious because of him.

It was not independently verified if the witness statement is a sword affidavit.

Prophet Mbewe has not commented on the matter.

However, he is not new to controversy sexual offence; he was accused impregnating a wife to one of his flock which led to the breakdown of the flock’s marriage.

He was responsible for the pregnancy of one Belinda Chipala, former wife to Edwin Chipala in Blantyre.

Belinda has named her baby son ‘David’ and she held a splash baby welcoming party in the suburbs of Namiwawa which sources said was paid for by the Prophet.

When she was delivering her “miracle” boy, she was admitted at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital and the Prophet Mbewe’s mother was her guardian at the hospital where she was booked in a private room.

Bunya is a poet and a journalist who once worked with MBC Television as producer, presenter and reporter.

