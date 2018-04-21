Sex-gate At Mulanje Mission Nursing College: Tutors Demand Sex For Favours

Mulanje Mission College of Nursing students have accused tutors of forcing them into sexual affairs in order to get favours.The students allege that they are forced to sleep with the tutors in order to pass examinations, get scholarships and fees.

The accusations are contained in a letter the students wrote on February 14 2018 and addressed to several organisations which included the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the High Court Judge in Blantyre, the Clinton Health Initiative, the World Learning in Lilongwe, the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP, the CDC and the National Organisation of Midwives and Nurses.

Reads the letter in part: “You can’t believe. Almost every student here paid almost 3 hundred thousand kwacha to get selected before selection and before interviews. You can come and verify. ..The principal and his friends were the ones who asked for the money. We need school therefore we looked for the money and paid.”

It adds: “Although you paid money before interviews and selection they sleep with us. Akumatinyenga potiopyesa kuti tilephera. We are afraid. Some of our friends have been going to Chez country club [Chez Ntemba] and to many bars in Blantyre with some of the principal and tutors. We are dying in silence. They make them drink beer. We pay school fees 1.2 millionkwacha. It is difficult to find money to pay school fees.”

The students further allege that some of them paid K200 000 to get scholarships. Others, they claim, were forced into sex to get the scholarships.

(We are suffering in silence. Please who can help us? We are expecting you to help us,” reads the letter signed by Mulanje Mission students.

The principal was not available for comment.

