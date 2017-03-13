Scotish Govt Funds SgurrEnergy To Design And Implement A Hydroelectric Scheme In Malawi

SgurrEnergy has been awarded funding from the Scottish Government to design and implement a hydroelectric scheme in Malawi, delivering renewable energy to an off-grid community without a reliable source of power.

The three year project will see SgurrEnergy, a Wood Group company, manage the design and installation of a 100kW hydroelectric scheme in Mulanje, as well as a community education programme to provide skills for the operation and maintenance of the technology.

The team will also conduct tree planting as a watershed management programme, as well as providing health clinic equipment to make best use of the new power supply.

Working in tandem with partners in Malawi – Mulanje Electricity Generation Authority (MEGA), Practical Action and Mulanje Renewable Energy Agency (MuREA) – the project will transform the lives of over 1,000 villagers in Mulanje, by providing direct access to clean energy.

Minister for Europe & International Development, Humza Yousaf, said: “Helping remote communities in Malawi to access energy is important for the future of the country. We might take electricity for granted but a reliable, cost effective and clean power source enables medics to treat patients safely and will help school students study after dark.

In addition, the skills and training of local people in Malawi will provide a legacy for the project far beyond just this one location. The project builds on the special relationship between Scotland and Malawi, making a real difference to people’s lives. We are proud to support SgurrEnergy’s work in Malawi.”

Paul Mankey, civil engineering team leader at SgurrEnergy, said: “A project like this will make a huge difference to the lives of the people living in Mulanje. We are delighted to be providing expertise on this project and we are looking forward to bringing this worthwhile project to fruition.”

This development will reduce the amount of imported fuel consumed by costly diesel generators and will benefit local industry and schools. The local medical clinic will, for the first time, be able to use refrigerators and sterilisers, and be able to administer medical care after sunset using the clean energy produced by the scheme. The area of Mulanje was devastated by floods in January, destroying houses, livestock and crops.

This is the latest in a number of Malawi-based projects for SgurrEnergy, including recent met mast installation and management of a year-long wind measurement campaign. Part of the Scottish Government’s wider Malawi Renewable Energy Acceleration Programme, funded from the International Development Fund and led by the University of Strathclyde, this project aims to assess feasibility of wind energy technologies on a domestic and commercial scale in Malawi, with a particular focus on the potential for alleviation of poverty.