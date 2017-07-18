Scandalous Deacon Denied Priesthood Ordination For Staying With A Woman In Zomba

Archbishop Thomas Mussa of Blantyre Archdiocese refused to ordain deacon Fadweck Katunga as a priest on July 8 2017 because the deacon was staying with a woman in Zomba.

The deacon was kept indoors at the woman’s place when he was required to be attending a priestly retreat preparing him and his friend deacon Blessings Maere for priesthood. The retreat started on Sunday and ended on Thursday but Katunga failed to report on Sunday and instead reported on Tuesday .

Well wishers from Zomba who had knowledge about Katunga’s whereabouts informed the Archbishop in Blantyre.

When the deacon reported for the retreat four days before ordination instead of six days, the authorities including Monsignor Fr. Boniface Tamani and Archbishop Mussa were scandalized when the deacon said he was at his male friend who was earlier dismissed from the major seminary. The authorities had already known that he was under house arrest at a woman’s place.

The deacon’s last minute drama was happening when the archdiocese had already announced to all parishes that two deacons would be ordained this year.

“The archbishop failed to understand what the deacon was doing, messing up just a week before getting ordained as a priest. The archbishop dismissed him for his misconduct. That marked the end of the deacon’ s vocation to priesthood,” said one of the church elders at Limbe Cathedral.

In his speech after ordaining deacon Maere, Archbishop Mussa said: ” You may be surprised why only one deacon has been ordained today when all along we announced that two deacons would be ordained.I could not ordain the other deacon. Even I, do not understand what has happened. Only God understands.”

Our investigations reveal that deacon Katunga who comes from Chiringa parish was once dismissed after Philosophy studies at Kachebere Major Seminary but the Archdiocese authorities overruled the dismissal and allowed him to proceed with his vocation to St Peter’s Major Seminary in Zomba

“Deacon Katunga was favoured by the Monsignor who also comes from the same Chiringa parish. The boy was big headed and he would have made a bad unruly and difficult priest. But God has his own ways,” the church elder said at Limbe Cathedral just after the ordination.

Reports from Zomba indicate that deacon Katunga did not disclose to the woman he was staying with that he was a deacon but instead told her that he was a lecturer at Chancellor College.

And tables have turned upside down as the woman’s parents do not want the deacon after discovering that he did not tell them the truth.

Like this: Like Loading...