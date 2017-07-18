Scandalous Deacon Denied Priesthood Ordination For Staying With A Woman In Zomba

Archbishop Thomas Mussa of Blantyre Archdiocese refused to ordain deacon Fadweck Katunga as a priest on July 8 2017 because the deacon was staying with a woman in Zomba.
The deacon was kept indoors at the woman’s place when he was required to be attending a priestly retreat preparing him and his friend deacon Blessings Maere for priesthood. The retreat started on Sunday and ended on Thursday but Katunga failed to report on Sunday and instead reported on Tuesday.
Well wishers from Zomba who had knowledge about Katunga’s whereabouts informed the Archbishop in Blantyre.
When the deacon reported for the retreat four days before ordination instead of six days, the authorities including Monsignor Fr. Boniface Tamani and Archbishop Mussa were scandalized when the deacon said he was at his male friend who was earlier dismissed from the major seminary. The authorities had already known that he was under house arrest at a woman’s place.
The deacon’s last minute drama was happening when the archdiocese had already announced to all parishes that two deacons would be ordained this year.
“The archbishop failed to understand what the deacon was doing, messing up just a week before getting ordained as a priest. The archbishop dismissed him for his misconduct. That marked the end of the deacon’ s vocation to priesthood,” said one of the church elders at Limbe Cathedral.
In his speech after ordaining deacon Maere, Archbishop Mussa said: ” You may be surprised why only one deacon has been ordained today when all along we announced that two deacons would be ordained.I could not ordain the other deacon. Even I, do not understand what has happened. Only God understands.”
Our investigations reveal that deacon Katunga who comes from Chiringa parish was once dismissed after Philosophy studies at Kachebere Major Seminary but the Archdiocese authorities overruled the dismissal and allowed him to proceed with his vocation to St Peter’s Major Seminary in Zomba
“Deacon Katunga was favoured by the Monsignor who also comes from the same Chiringa parish. The boy was big headed and he would have made a bad unruly and difficult priest. But God has his own ways,” the church elder said at Limbe Cathedral just after the ordination.
Reports from Zomba indicate that deacon Katunga did not disclose to the woman he was staying with that he was a deacon but instead told her that he was a lecturer at Chancellor College.
And tables have turned upside down as the woman’s parents do not want the deacon after discovering that he did not tell them the truth.
Pingback: Scandalous Deacon Denied Priesthood Ordination For Staying With A ‘Woman’ In Zomba
The results of forbidding others to marry, from whom apart from God do you get your advice?
Revisit your Bible, and stop teaching human dogmas to people who are willing to do what pleases the Lord.
Let me ask u are catholic or not before I proceed civic educating u about what our beloved Roman Catholic teaches us.
Those who wants to be priests know that they are not going to marry and therefore they go agreeing wth the condition… So you cant say its a dogma please understand what a dogma is and relate it well with priesthood issue
LEARN CATHOLICISM BROTHER. The catholic church doesn’t stop or prohibit people to marry. Am catholic and am happily married. We have vocations within the christendom. I serve my God as a family man koma timadana ndizosankha vocation yoti sungakwanitse
“The authorities had already known that he was under house arrest at a woman’s place.”…….Was the woman a police officer?
Happiness is all am experiencing now as am posting this about Dr Abuu the man that God has been using to heal people, and I and my Husband are one of them because we are cured from hiv/aids by his medicine, if not for God and Dr Abuu my children would have been orphans today but i thank God and Dr Abuu for saving my life, for those who are passing through the same should call or whatsapp Dr Abuu on whatsapp with his number +2348066454364 OR EMAIL doctorabuu1@gmail.com
ɖʀ aɮʊʊ ʄʀօʍ աɦɨċɦ ċօʊռtʀʏ??
Many are called but only few are chosen