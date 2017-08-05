Save the Children Malawi Dragged to Court over MK10million Hotel Bill

In a sheer abuse of donor funds meant for underprivileged Malawian children, one of the prominent donor funded organisations focusing on children ‘ Save the children Malawi has been dragged to court over unpaid hotel bills amounting to K10million , Malawi Voice can reveal.

According to court documents we have seen, the Hotel chain Annies Lodge Limited through private practice lawyer Kuleza Phokoso, has dragged save the children Malawi to court over the bill accumulated through dining and wining of its staff members at the hotel between 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The statement of claim we have seen states that the bill was incurred by members of staff of the embattled donor funded organization through dining and wining on the organization’s account

The statement of claim says despite several reminders Save the Children failed to and neglected to pay the money.

Annie’s Lodge Limited are since claiming another K3.5 million in interest and collection charges and damages for loss of usage of their money, business and investment opportunities.

Efforts to speak to Save the Children proved futile as the responsible manager Winnie Sadyalunda’s phones kept ringing unanswered till we went to press.

Save the children mainly relies on donations by well wishers who donate their hard earned money to causes of underprivileged children across the globe which the organization supposedly champions.

In Malawi most donor funded organizations live and spend large while the target beneficiaries wallow in poverty. There has been concerns that while they take Government to task to account for its expenditure of resources most NGOs are not accountable regarding their use of monies donated to them

