Saulos’ Pretense On Kamuzu Exposes Alarming Hypocrisy

The State Vice President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Chilima last Sunday stormed Kasungu district with his breakaway United Transformation Movement (UTM). Aided by his media team (made up of young Facebook zealots) and entertainment team, the second in command managed to attract a satisfying crowd at Chankhanga School Ground, after three stops at Lumbadzi, Mponela and Madisi.

Before Chilima spoke, the usual team of uncoordinated and over-repetitive loud speakers took to the flow, offering nothing but empty political rhetoric, innuendos and insults to the incumbent head of State Peter Mutharika and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Finally, the Master of Ceremony, one comedian named Winiko, called upon the President of the UTM to address the gathering immediately after Saul Chembezi and the band wake up the audience with some political praise music.

Dr Saulos Chilima’s delivery of his message was composed and clear. It was also clear that the center of his message to the people of Kasungu was that he together with his movement, value and respect the leadership of Kamuzu Banda, the first head of State of Malawi.

However, Chilima has revealed a lot of pretense and contradiction in choosing to praise the late head of State.

‘Youthquake’?

The very rise to power of Kamuzu contradicts the spirit of how Chilima and his cronies are attempting to claim power. Youthful leaders and several other influential Congress leaders, including Henry Chipembere, Kanyama Chiume and Dunduzu Chisiza pleaded with him to return to Nyasaland to take up leadership of their cause. That is in stark contrast to the formation of the Chilima movement, where the opposite is happening: old and frustrated politicians pretending to be endorsing a younger and over-ambitious vice president. In reality, it is the Veep that mobilized the old and spent politicians to start endorsing him in public.

‘Respect for matchona’

Chilima’s movement has zero respect or regard for anyone that was educated and worked abroad for a lengthy period of time. One Patricia Kaliati is always fond stressing this point that Dr Chilima is a product of Chancellor College and therefore more suitable that those that taught at Yale University. One Calista Chapola is also fond of the same rhetoric. It is therefore a veiled pretense that their president seems to be in love with Kamuzu Banda, who was absent in Malawi for 42 years and showed up in 1958. Is UTM therefore admitting that qualification to lead well with a vision does not revolve around graduating at Chanco? Do they not feel ashamed when they try to hoodwink the people of Kasungu, by pretending as though they are not the very same ones that have no kind words for matchona?

‘Quota is evil but Kamuzu is nice?’

Chilima movement’s other campaign message is that the equitable selection of qualified students to our colleges and universities is evil and satanic. When they visited Kasungu they failed to repeat this most important message. It is Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s wisdom and passion for education that first led Malawi to embrace this equitable sharing of university space to all Malawians. He did not mean any evil and Malawi’s education index has been helped through the system, which includes producing Chanco graduates like Dr Saulos Chilima. Yet today, Chilima and his Kalindos want to praise Kamuzu as a visionary leader on one hand, and on the other claim that the quota that he introduced is evil and satanic.

All these contradictions and lies from the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and Chilima are for the sake of hoodwinking Malawians and snatching away their precious votes from them. Chilima movement will tell you anything that they think you need to hear, so that you may fall for their lies and start to dine with them.

