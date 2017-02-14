Sanity Returns In Parliament As APM Retracts On Chaponda…Nankhumwa Still at the Helm

Sanity and peace have returned in Malawi Parliament following announcement by First Deputy Speaker Ester Mcheka Chilenje that President Peter Mutharika has reinstated Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of the house

Deputy Speaker Mcheka Chilenje made the announcement at the start of business this morning and now business in the house has come to normal.

Government maintained Nankhumwa after the opposition side resisted the reinstatement of Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera led Members of Parliament into opposing reinstatement of Chaponda.

In his communication, on Monday, Speaker Richard Msowoya announced Chaponda’s reinstatement which came about six days after he was replaced by Nankhumwa.

The announcement ignited pandemonium in the House, forcing Speaker Msowoya to suspend proceedings up Tuesday.

And on Tuesday, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka communicated to the House that Government had finally withdrawn intention to reinstate Chaponda.

Mcheka further announced that Nankhumwa will continue holding the Leader of the House position on interim capacity.

