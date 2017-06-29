Sangie In A Corporate Debut Album Launch This Friday At Crossroads…Lulu, Namadingo Also To Perform

Sangie is launching her debut music album this Friday evening, the 30th of June in style at the great Sapitwa, Crossroads hotel.

This has been a long awaited journey as she has been fondly releasing singles over the years including the hit singles, ‘ndangozizidwa and I do it all for love’ but no single album.

Lately Sangie teamed up with Robert Chiwamba to release another hit single Ngwazi Kazi following yet another hit called Mkazi wangwiro.

This is enough evidence to say that Sangie is a hit maker what more working with producers like DJ Slay, Sispence and Gaffar in all the endeavors. Therefore come 30th June in Lilongwe Sangie is prepared to show the corporate audience what she is really made of.

This is the performance that she has been yearning for and has not left any stone unturned to make sure that she lives up to the top level of the show’s billing.

The new album set to be released has got 10 tracks comprising of reggae beats and dancehall a mark that Sangie is renowned for. Some of the songs included in the album are; show me the light, kwathu, mdzaimbabe, pepa and utenge ndiwe with the addition of the other hit singles.

The album is captioned the title painless but the launch show is under the theme, ‘empowered women empower women.’

This follows Sangie’s ambition to reach out to fellow women who are underprivileged. It is Sangie’s desire to step up her efforts right after the launch and start an initiative that will address less privileged women to open up entrepreneurship ventures.

Sangie has been involved in the National Youth Council of Malawi and UNESCO activities and this from where the anxiety to extend a helping hand towards the less privileged women came in.

Lately, Sangie has also been made ambassador for Airtel Panet and Itel which shows that even the corporate are also fond of her music and her personality.

Therefore, the decision to do a corporate launch was arrived at looking at the support that companies and NGOs have been giving her and this is to reciprocate that gesture.

Invitations have been sent to different companies including some complimentary tickets sent whereas requests to purchase corporate tables have also be advertised and there is huge interest from Airtel, Itel, Mota Engil and Move Trak among others.

Companies are allowed to buy the corporate tables and brand them in their colors.

At this launch Sangie is also going to not only releasing the new album but also put it on auction where the audience would bid. Again, the show will have some supporting acts such as Lulu, of the Mdzalera fame and also Patience Namadingo, the gospel icon whose EP was released way back in February this same year at BICC.

Both Lulu and Namadingo promise to show their prowess and believe that this event will be one of the best ever.

The doors will open at 6 o’clock in the evening with mesmerizing dances from Forus Crew the famous Mdzaleka dance crew but the main event starts at 8 o’clock evening. Sangie is expected on stage in between the performances of Namadingo and Lulu. Tickets for the show are still selling at Cheza Café, game complex, area 18 Puma filling station, Steers (Total- city center), Acres Bar at Gateway Mall and through the managers Kennedy Chitsundi and Levison Msakambewa.

