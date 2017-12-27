Sammy Alfandika Appointed New Chief Elections Officer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced the appointment of Sammy Njirammadzi Alfandika as Chief Elections Officer effective to replace Willie Kalonga who was fired over financial abuse the electoral body.

In a statement signed by MEC Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah SC, Alfandika’s appointment is effective 2nd

January 2018.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all electoral stakeholders and the general public tha in accordance with Section 12 of the Electoral Commission Act, it has appointed Mr. Sammy

Njiram’madzi Alfandika as Chief Elections Officer effective January 2, 2018” reads the statement.

The statement further reveals that the appointment follows rigorous interview process conducted between 21st and 22nd December 2017 where Alfandika came out the best candidate.

“The role of Chief Elections Officer is vital on the management of electoral process and the commission has no dought that Mr. Alfandika has the right skills and experience to deliver in this important role,”

said Ansah in the statement.

Adds the statement: “The commission congratulates Mr. Alfandika on his appointment and wishes him well in the implementation of MEC’s mandate of delivering free, fair, transparent, inclusive, cost-effective and

credible elections as a beacon of democracy” concludes the statement.

Alfandika has served in different elections and public administration positions.

He holds BSoc and MA (Economics) degrees obtained from the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

