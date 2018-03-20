Salima Turns Blue: From Felix Jumbe, Uladi Mussa, Jessie Kabwila Too Joining DPP

Former acting Peoples Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa has officially returned to his former party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and was on M onday afternoon introduced to party members by President Peter Mutharika at a ground breaking ceremony for a Chinese funded cotton factory.

Uladi was formally introduced to DPP supporters along with Salima Central MP Friday Jumbe who defected to the DPP after he was expelled by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mussa, popularly known as ‘Change Goal’ by his supporters, fell out with PP founding leader Joyce Banda, who is in self exile in the US, after Mussa showed interest to take over the Peoples Party from Banda, a decision that left the party divided and wounded.

DPP secretary general Grazider Jefrey said more high profile defections from Salima were expected amid speculation that Salima north west MP Jessie Kabwila might be moving towards the ruling party from the MCP.

Jeffrey said Mutharika would return to Salima in a few weeks time to formally welcome Mussa, Jumbe and others at a political rally.

DPP has so far eloped in high profile politicians who include Brown Mpinganjira and Henry Phoya whilst the MCP latest celebrity catch is Sidik Mia who has openly said he is eyeing for the vice presidency of the party, a move that has put him on a collision course with Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya and divided the party.

Mutharika, speaking at the function, said the cotton factory which will be manufacturing all sorts of clothes, beddings and others would bring in US$80 million and create 1, 500 new jobs in the country especially for women and the youth.

Like this: Like Loading...