Salima Police Intercept Indian Hemp And 6 Stolen Cattle

Two men are behind bars at Salima Police Station after being found in possession of Indian hemp without license.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Public Relations Officer for Salima Police Station, Sub-Inspector Gift Chitowe, said on Saturday morning, police received information that Toyota Carina registration number BR 950, being driven by Nelson Chimalizeni aged 36 years of Chipyse Village, T/A Chiseka was using unchartered routes from Nkhotakota heading to Blantyre.

“The said vehicle was in possession of 120 plastic bags containing loose Indian hemp, and upon receipt of the information, follow ups were made which resulted in the arrests of the two suspects at Kambwiri along Yonamu-Salima earth road,” said police publicist.

The two will appear in court soon where they will answer charges of being found in possession of Indian hemp without license.

In a related development, police in the early hours of June 30, intercepted a Toyota Dyna registration number DZ 727 which was carrying six stolen cattle.

Chitowa told Mana that in response to the received information, police rushed to Katchenembwe Village where they beckoned the said vehicle to stop but the driver could not comply with the road traffic orders.

“The police fired in the air after the driver refused to comply. The driver stopped and fled into the bush together with the 3 occupants after hearing the gun shot,” he said.

The six cattle have been identified by the owners who have collected them to their respective kraals while the vehicle is being kept at Salima Police Station, pending tracing of the owner and the one who was using it at that particular time. (By Golden Kang’oma jnr Salima, July 3, Mana)

