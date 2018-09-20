Sacrilege:Mtambo, Trapence Accused Of Planning Demos Amidst State Funeral In Mzuzu

Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo are under fire from the public for organizing demonstrations amidst a state funeral of academician and former diplomat David Rubadiri.

In Mzuzu, members of the public have written Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive to cancel the demonstrations planned for tomorrow in honour of Rubadiri who will be buried on Saturday.

“We feel doing demos tomorrow a day just before the (burial ceremony) will show that Malawians through the CSOs and the Council have chosen not to respect our legend,” reads the letter from Concerned Citizens of Mzuzu.

In Malawi culture, it is an act of sacrilege to disrepsect the dead.

It is understood that the Mzuzu City Council CEO has already written Mtambo and Trapence cancelling the demonstrations.

Government has organized a state funeral for Rubadiri, who once served as Malawi’s envoy to the United Nations and Vice Chancellor of the University of Malawi.

Rubadiri is also well celebrated globally as a high profile poet. He wrote and published extensively and edited various poetry anthologies in Africa and around the world.

Rubadiri died last weekend in Mzuzu. He is being mourned at the United Nations itself, and in African countries and academic institutions such as Makerere University where he studied and taught. Newspapers in Kenya have published obituaries in his honour. He was 88.

