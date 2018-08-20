S. F International donates genset to Medi Care Clinic

In its continued pursuit towards contributing to the socio-economic development of the country, S. F International has donated a generator to Medi Care Clinic which is expected to improve the delivery of services at the medical facility.

The generator has come at a time the country is experiencing power shortage, therefore it will be used as power backup at the centre.

Before the donation, the clinic had no standby genset.

Receiving the donation, one of the clinicians at the hospital commended S.F International for the donation saying it has come at the right time when blacks-outs were hugely affecting works at the hospital.

He said the community can now be assured that they will receive quality treatment even when there is no electricity as the generator will be able to provide backup power.

The medical officer said lack of power backup has been a major concern, as most parts of the hospital require constant power all the time.

S. F International Director Shiraz Ferreira said the donation was made to ensure quality health service delivery at the centre.

“We believe the donation will go a long way in improving services at the health centre,” he said.

Ferreira promised that the company will reach out to some more hospitals with similar donation in near future.

