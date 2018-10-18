Rwandan Murder Case: Prosecutor Wants ACB To Intervene, Live Alluminitions Found At Thuma Hill

…TWO SUSPECTS SHOT DEAD IN SALIMA

There are accusations and counter accusations at the Central Regional Police headquarters in Lilongwe following revelations that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Kasungu North candidate Mike Bango dished out K6 million to secure police bail for a Rwandan murder suspect Emmanuel Sekanawo.

According to information at the Lilongwe Police Station, Sekanawo 33, hails from Thiwatiwa Village Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima was arrested on October 5, 2018.He was set free on October 11, 2018.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 404 of the penal code.

Ironically, Sekanawo is on bail which the Lilongwe High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale issued on November 1, 2017 on attempted murder case number 159 of 2017.

Our investigation shows that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is bitter with the release of Sekanawo who until his release was under investigations.

On the other hand, Salima Police station fears Sekanawo is posing a security treat to many lives in the district including that of his target Vincent Niyongera.

Speaking for the first time after breaking the story, Regional Prosecutions Officer (RPO) Senior Superintendent of Police Cecelia Zangazanga briefly said “I don’t know how better I can put it, I’m under heavy pressure, may be let the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intervene.” before referring this reporter to Central Region police spokesperson Norriet Chihana.

In her written response to our questionnaire, Chihana said the suspect was released on police bail to give room for further investigations.

“The first case was attempted murder contrary to section 223 of the penal code which was later changed to acts of intended to cause grievous harm which is contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

“The case is currently under her worship Chipao and the next court session will be on 1st November 2018 at the Chief Resident Magistrate Court. On 5th October 2018 he was arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 404 of the penal code, however he was released on police bail to give room for further investigations,” said Chihana.

Sekanawo’s arrest lead to many more arrests and the discovery of live illumination Thuma hill in Salima.

After they were quizzed on the whereabouts of the fire arms meant for the bullets the two tried to flees but mate their fate as the police shot them dead.

While the detectives were launching another investigation to establish where the gang was keeping the guns they reportedly bought in Mozambique, their counterparts in Lilongwe were setting free Sekanawo.

We will keep you updated as our team of reporters is on the ground.

