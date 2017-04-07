Rwandan Genocide commemorations start

Commemorations marking 23rd anniversary of Rwandan Genocide have started at Mtunthama Drive in Lilongwe today, and are expected to end on May 19.

This is the Seven year Malawi is taking part in the commemorations, this is according to the coordinator of the event Seraphin Khonje,

Khonje said the Rwandan nationals residing in Malawi and friends of Rwanda are taking part in the month long event.

“Theme for this year is-Remembering the genocide against the Tutsi, fight genocide ideologies, build on our progress-we stand together and say never again to the genocide,” said Khonje.

He said the closing function for the commemorations will take place at the Crossroads Hotel in the same Lilongwe City.

The Rwandan genocide, also known as the genocide against the Tutsi, was a genocide mass slaughter in Rwanda by members of the Hutu majority government. An estimated more than 800,000 Rwandans were killed during the 100-day period from April 7 to mid-July 1994, constituting as many as 70percent to 80percent of the Tutsi population.

Additionally, 30% of the Pygmy Batwa were killed. The genocide and widespread slaughter of Rwandans ended when the Tutsi-backed and heavily armed Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) led by Paul Kagame took control of the country. An estimated 2,000,000 Rwandans, mostly Hutus, were displaced and became refugees.

The genocide was planned by members of the core political elite, many of whom occupied positions at top levels of the national government. Perpetrators came from the ranks of the Rwandan army, the Gendarmerie, government-backed militias.

