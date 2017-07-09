Rumphi’s Kandewe To Have K64million Concrete Bridge…To Run Parallel To Tourists Attraction’s Kandewe Traditional Suspension Bridge

Ministry of Transport and Public Works laid a foundation stone marking the start of Kandewe concrete bridge construction which will run parallel to the current tourist attraction suspension bridge in Rumphi District.

Construction works by Andrew and Andrew Civil Engineering Company will take 120 days from July to November, 2017.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango asked the communities in the area to rally behind government in order to benefit from more projects.

He said the provision of better bridges and roads remains government’s priority number to address the transportation problems in the country.

Mhango said the construction of the new bridge will help ease the transportation problems people were facing in the area.

Traditional Authority (TA) Mwahenga hailed the project saying the proposed 50-metre-long concrete bridge will ease transportation problems farmers in his area face to take farm produce across the South Rukuru River to the M1 Road.

The Chief warned his subjects to refrain from stealing construction materials saying doing so would lead to the construction of substandard bridge and delay project completion.

“Let’s take full ownership of the project. As chiefs, we will closely monitor the construction and deal with anybody caught stealing construction materials,” Mwahenga said.

Currently, people in the area cross the river on foot on the Kandewe Bamboo Traditional Suspension Bridge.

The initial bridge was constructed in 1904 to connect Kandewe Village to Chigonabweka, Yauma and Mwanjonyanga villages on the other side of the river.

The heritage site is a tourist attraction for those who cross the river through the bridge on their way to and from Tanzania or Zambia via Livingstonia Mission.

The bridge will be constructed with funds from the Roads Authority (RA) amounting to K64, 470,373.50 generated through fuel levy.

The area is well known for production of coffee and bananas, among other crops. (By Taonga Nyirenda, Rumphi, July 8, Mana)

