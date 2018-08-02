Malawi Houses 300 Stolen Vehicles From South Africa, Police Minister Coming To Personally Get Them Back

The police minister says Malawi has 300 stolen vehicles, while many more are spread out the rest of southern Africa.

Police Minister Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday he would soon be heading to Malawi to retrieve South African vehicles stolen and smuggled across the border.

”At least 22,000 cars are stolen in South Africa every year, and most of them are taken over our borders to neighbouring countries. Malawi has 300 of these vehicles; many of the cars are stolen from Gauteng,” Cele told reporters at a briefing at Tembisa police station in Ekurhuleni.

Cele said he has been in Mozambique recently, and witnessed stolen luxury vehicles with Gauteng registration numbers still on them driven around in Maputo.

Like this: Like Loading...