Rotary Club of Lilongwe Inducts New President Professor Dan Kuwali

Government has commended the Rotary Club of Lilongwe for its efforts in uplifting the lives of many Malawians through their various humanitarian interventions and has pledged to create a conducive environment for them to carry out their work without any hindrance.

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima said this on Saturday evening in Lilongwe when the club conducted an induction of its new President, Professor Dan Kuwali, at the Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC).

Dr Chilima said government is grateful for the work that the Rotary Club of Lilongwe is doing in touching and changing the lives of many Malawians.

“The government will continue working with all organisations of goodwill so that together, we can change the course of our destiny as a country without always expecting the executive or the government to solve all problems,” he said.

The country’s Vice President also singled out how the work that the club is doing can change the lives of the youth of Malawi, in terms of their perception on helping the less privileged, who are the bedrock for a better future.

“I wish to urge you to continue touching and changing people’s lives through the provision of humanitarian services, ensuring high ethical standards in various locations and more importantly to continue working with the youth so that they too inherit the gift of giving.”

Dr Chilima continued: “It is important to remember that it is our shared responsibility, both as government and you as Rotarians to listen to our young people, to nurture them, respond to their needs and empower them with the knowledge and skills to make our world a better place.”

He also said helping someone is within everybody’s grasp and resources and lack of thereof should not be an excuse for one to fail to make a difference in other people’s lives.

Incoming President for the Club, Professor Kuwali, thanked the membership of the club for the trust and confidence shown in him to lead a club with such a glorious past and has promised to give it his best shot.

“I would like to assure you that the good work that the club is known for will continue with the grace of God and the cooperation of my fellow members, I will devout my time and myself to the obligations of this post.”

He further said: “A single head achieves nothing. So, I am counting on the support of the club membership to achieve the growth and goals in our combined efforts. The strength of the rotary is not on individual efforts but in our combined efforts and the power of our combined efforts has no limit.”

Kuwali said it is the intention of the club to further its support to humanity by sticking to things they we have done well and taking them to new heights in keeping in line with the rotary theme for this year of ‘Making a difference’.

“We will continue with our existing community projects as well as the health projects that we do with particular focus on the prevalent health problems such as diabetes and cancer. We will also work with youths to inculcate a culture of upholding high ethical standards in life through our signature initiative which we call the ethics programme,” said Kuwali.

The new President has promised to bring in a new element of environmental conservation in their various interventional programmes, with a promise of having each individual members of the club plant at least 10 trees between 1st July and 22 April next year.

“Environmental issues rarely register on the rotary agenda and yet environmental degradation are serious threats to everyone especially those who are most vulnerable and those are the ones whom rotary has the greatest responsibility,” he said.

Kuwali has taken over the leadership from Nurul Amin Usman and he will lead the club for the next year. (By Brian Itai

Lilongwe, July 3, Mana)

