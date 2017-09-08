Roads Authority Has New CEO Engineer Emmanuel Matapa…Replaces Corrupt Trevor Hiwa

The Roads Authority (RA) has a new Chief Executive Officer. He is Engineer Emmanuel Matapa.

Matapa replaces Engineer Trevor Hiwa who is battling with courts over his award of a K217 million contract to his own firm, Infracon Limited. This was a World Bank project.

Matapa was director of maintenance at the Authority. He has since been appointed by government.

The coming of Matapa marks the end of Hiwa at the Authority. The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Hiwa following a newspaper investigation into how award of the contract to his own firm without declaring interest.

Like this: Like Loading...