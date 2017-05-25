Road Traffic Directorate Boss Jack Manong’a Defies Order…Clings To Office

Road Traffic Directorate boss Jack Manong’a has defied his authorities by refusing to follow posting instructions which demand him to go to Ministry of Transport headquarters.

After he received the transfer letter Manong’a bade farewell early this month on a Friday but in the following week he was in office and told staff that he was not going anywhere.

He argued that his contract showed that he would be director at RTD. But Principal Secretary Francis Chinsinga advised him not to make any transactions but the advice fell on deaf ears.

“After the transfer came he made approvals to a number of unqualified firms to be processing vehicle Certificates of Fitness. We understand that he collects 30 percent from those firms. He has been behind the mess at the RTD where Malawians are struggling to renew driving licenses and COF,” inside source said.

According to the source Manong”as transfer was necessitated by the chaos at the directorate.

:Intelligence report reached authorities who after reading it immediately called for his transfer,” the source said.

Malawi is the only country that has outsourced government function of issuing licenses and motor vehicle COF to a private company Movesa and allows it to collect all the money.

“What should have happened in that case was to have a bank at Movesa premises so that the money goes straight into Account Number One and Movesa could get a commission. It is not understandable that government has allowed a private firm to make money out of its function,” the source said.

According to the source some senior government officials are also benefitting from the chaos at the RTD.

Manong’a could not be reached for a comment.

