Road to2019: UTM Endorses Chilima

By on No Comment

The UTMparty first ever  elective national convention in Lilongwe has  givenState Vice-President  Saulos Chilima a mandate to lead the party be itstorch-bearer for the 2019 Tripartite Elections as no-one has challenged him tothe position.

The convention unanimously endorsed  Chilima to the position.

Other candidates, who had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position of secretary general, former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Muluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga  as director of publicity, were declared winners by MEC.

Also elected unopposed was Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs. Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga (DeputyNational Campaign Director), Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer),  Alice Kanyani Johnson  (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.

During the convention, the party ratified  its constitution a process which was led by legal expert Dr Chikosa Silungwe.

Road to2019: UTM Endorses Chilima added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.