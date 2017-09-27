Road To October 17 By-Elections: Thousands Attend Ngwenya’s Blue-Jamboree In Area 44

Connect on Linked in

Mighty DPP candidate for Lilongwe City South East Dr.Reuben Ngwenya today set Area 44 on fire with his thrilling blue-rally in readiness for the forth-coming By-Elections slated for October 17.

Ngwenya vowed to continue with the development projects which he is already implementing in the constituency once voted into power.

Among top DPP officials who spoke at the rally include the party’s VP for the Central Region Dr. Heartherwick Ntaba, Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu ,Deputy National Youth Director Dyton Mussa and Central Regional Youth Director Ayishoshe Ayiwone.

