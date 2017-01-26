Road To 2019:Simon Vuwa Kaunda Launches K1m Football Trophy

Kaunda said this at Chinthenche Football Ground where he officially launched Symon Vuwa Kaunda K1 million football tournament for teams within Nkhata Bay districts.

“Government realizes that 60 percent of the population is comprised by the youths and most of them are not financially stable.

“This is why the DPP led government has outlined various projects to respond to the issue of unemployment. The concept of the Community Technical Colleges, youth are imparted with skills that will make them start their own business and even employ others”, said Kaunda.

Kaunda further said the tournament will also help identify talent and promote unity through youth engagement.

“If we can support these youths they will refrain from immoral behaviors and become responsible citizens,” he added.