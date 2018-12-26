Road To 2019: Tony Ngalande Vows To Beat Lucius Banda, Donates Ambulance

Ngalande making the donation

Aspiring independent Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency Tony Ngalande has donated an Ambulance to Balaka North constituency saying he is set to unseat the incumbent MP Soldier Lucius Banda.

“As part of my promise to help the people of Balaka in all sectors of development I have donated an ambulance worth K18.5 million to be used by people from Balaka North Constituency as an initiative to help in the health sector, and it’s supposed to help everyone regardless of their party affiliations,” he said.

Speaking to one of the constituents, Asiyatu Chibwana said she the donation is timely.

“We usually face a lot of challenges but with this ambulance we will be saved,” said Asiyatu.

Ngalande further explained that the ambulance he has donated is state of the art because it has oxygen machines and other necessary materials in dealing with emergencies that are not found in other ambulances.

“And for that reason two nurses have been recruited to be accompanying the driver in times of emergencies,”Ngalande said.

However, he hinted on the initiative that he has planned to drill boreholes in every zone within the constituency since Balaka has been hit by water shortage.

Ngalande disclosed that he has bought a bole hole drilling machine and this starts soon after the rainy season before the elections.



By: Towera Chisi

Like this: Like Loading...