Road To 2019: Tay Grin Commits To Transform Lilongwe City Centre

Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) shadow MP for Lilongwe City Center constituency Limbani”Tay Grin”Kalilani says once voted into Parliament he shall transform the constituency to have structures befitting the title of city center.

Speaking when he addressed a rally at Chivimbwi Primary school ground in Area 25, Kalilani said most structures standards in the area were not befitting the tittle of City Center.

He also vowed to create income generating activities for the youth in the constituency.

“Once voted into Parliament, I shall ensure that this constituency gets transformed to have structures that will reflect its name of city center.

“I will also create job opportunities for youths by ensuring that all developmental activities taking place should be included so that they can be earning money at the end of the day while at the same time playing a role in developing their areas” Said Kalilani.

He said as one way of curbing job scarcity in the area, he has established a company situated at Kanengo which is producing fruit juice.

“As you are aware I have established this company as one way of empowering you financially, I would like you to engage the constituency governor so that we can make arrangements for you to become our agents in your respective areas” said he.

On his part Constituency Governor Mathews Solo Yuda called on people in the area to vote for Kalilani in the forth coming primary elections and as member of Parliament come next year.

He said people in the area were bitter with the incumbent member of Parliament for failing to deliver development in the area.

“I would like for you to reflect on what our current MP has done for this area to me this was a raw deal luckily we now have our own son who is development oriented so I urge you all to vote for Kalilani because he has our warfare at heart” said he.

Yuda also urged people not to be swayed by handouts from other candidates but to choose only those who can transform their lives through development.

The Lilongwe City Center Constituency DPP primary elections are expected to be conducted later this Month.

