ROAD TO 2019: SIX SURVEY FINDINGS, SIX VICTORIES FOR APM

The trending IPOR research which has found that President Peter Mutharika will win the 2019 elections is the 6th survey in a row – all of which have said Mutharika will win.

Between July 2016 and June 2018, the London-based research think tank Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted five times that Mutharika is set for victorry in 2019:

JUNE 2018

EIU says President Peter Mutharika will win the 2019 elections.

EIU cites:

— APM’s delivery on his robust development programme

–Continued growth in the economy

–Divisions in the opposition MCP

as the main reasons why Mutharika will win again.

– Joyce Banda does not present a serious electoral challenge

JANUARY 2018

EIU predicts that President Peter Mutharika will win the 2019 election with landslide.

EIU cites:

–APM’s delivery on his robust development programme

–Continued growth in the economy

–Divisions in the Opposition

MARCH 2017

EIU predicts that President Peter Mutharika will win the elections due in 2019.

EIU says Mutharika will stay in power:

— Because of robust delivery on his development programmes

— For keeping the country stable

— For restoring confidence in the economy battered by the Joyce Banda administration

— Because his rivals are too divided to mount an effective challenge.

— Because opposition do not offer any robust agenda for development as compared to DPP

MARCH 2016

EIU says Mutharika will win:

–Because he offers sound strategy for national development.

–Because “Despite vocal attacks on the government of President Mutharika”, APM’s closest challenger Lazarus Chakwera “struggles to offer any viable policy alternative.

JULY 2016

EIU says Mutharika will win because:

–Chakwera has tampered with his party’s policy making body, the National Executive Committee, resulting in deep divisions in the party

–Chakwera does not offer viable policy alternative for the development of the country

Like this: Like Loading...