Road To 2019 Polls: Opinion Polls To Be Regulated

A code of conduct for reporting 2019 elections has included a provision whose aim is to regulate opinion polls.

In a draft code of conduct which representatives of the media and other stakeholders are discussing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, one of the issues raised is that opinion polls have to be handled carefully.

The code says media houses should not present random surveys as scientific opinion polls.

It says in reporting opinion polls, the media need to reveal which party, an individual or organisation commissioned and paid for the poll, the purposes of the poll, the identity of the organisaton and its expertise in polling.

During the opening ceremony of the exercise, Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah said the electoral body recognizes the important role that the media plays in the electoral process.

