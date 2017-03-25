Road To 2019 Polls: Bushiri Buys ‘Doctorate Degree” To Equal Prof APM, Dr Laz, Dr. Uladi At Ballot Paper

As the country awaits the announcement of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s 2019 Presidential candidacy as confirmed by his spokesperson, the South African based ‘Man of God’ has bought himself a ‘Doctorate Degree’ from a diploma Mill university in the United States of America.

Bushiri, displayed his ‘fake’ Doctorate degree to the media on Saturday encouraging people to go to school.

Following the acquirement of the degree, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is now going to be called, Prophet Dr Shepherd Bushiri.

A close Bushiri loyalist confirmed that the doctrine degree was bought at a cost of US $50,000 from the diploma Mill university.

It was a tough job to convince the university looking at the fact that Prophet Bushiri never went to school. However, we are pleased that things have worked in our favour,” he said.

Bushiri, a Form Four drop out at Moyale Barrack’s MCDE has made history obtaining an academic doctorate degree by passing the MCE, Diploma, Degree and Masters Degree and get to the highest level.

Prophet ‘Dr’ Shephard Bushiri now joins other failed politicians including Lazarous Chakwera of the MCP who now calls himself a ‘Professor’. Chakwera also has a fake doctorate degree from another diploma mill university in the USA.

Like this: Like Loading...