Road To 2019: OXFAM Launches Profiling Campaign On Women’s Leadership In Politics

Oxfam with the help of the Irish government has launched a Media Based Campaign project on profiling women’s leadership in politics.

The campaign which is focusing on the 32 women parliamentarians is said will help the women who feel like cannot make it in parliament in the coming 2019 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Oxfam’s Interim Country Director Lingalileni Mihowa said that the project would help to make all the 32 women to retain in parliament after 2019 elections.

“The media documentary is showing how the women MPs have pushed to make developments in their communities.”

“This is because some people do not know what these women do, and this documentary under Oxfam, has made sure for every woman MPs work in their community is known.” She said.

The Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani said that what Oxfam has done would help to retain the women parliamentarians in the National Assembly.

The project is said to aim at promoting a positive narrative and imaging of women’s political leadership in the country which is also part of the 50-50 campaign National programme.

