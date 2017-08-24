Road To 2019: Over 10 Candidates Already Thirsting For Mzimba Solola Constituency

Over 10 candidates from different political parties have expressed interest to contest for the parliamentary seat in Mzimba–Solola Constituency in the 2019 general elections.

The number is slightly above that of last elections in 2014 when only seven candidates battled it out for the seat where Jacob Hara of Malawi Congress Party emerged the winner.

During random interviews by Malawi News Agency, about four of the candidates confirmed eyeing for Mzimba-Solola legislative place in the 2019 general elections while 10 others are reportedly working underground in preparation for the day.

Among the candidates include Pastor Precious Chisi of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Jacob Hara, who is the current Member of Parliament for the constituency, former MP Ackim Mwanza and Fikani Nyirenda.

The latter two, Mwanza and Nyirenda, confirmed that they will contest for the constituency on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket and have vowed to wrestle together during primaries.

Speaking in an interview, Fikani Nyirenda said is eyeing for 2019 to ensure the youths from the district have something to do in Malawi instead of rushing to South Africa.

He said the district is losing a number of potential youths who would have transformed the district economically but are migrating to the rainbow nation leaving their areas in shambles.

“I have a vision to work towards empowering the youths economically by ensuring that they are linked to financial institutions and have start- up capitals for businesses,” Nyirenda said.

Pastor Chisi, who would like to stand on AFORD ticket, said he would want to bring change to the constituency in the areas of health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development.

However, chairperson for civil society organizations in the district Joshua Hara said the increase in the number of candidates shows how greedy people are, as it raises questions whether they are joining politics to serve the common man or their own interests.

“This gives a tough time for the voters in understanding their manifesto. There is need for a policy to regulate number of candidates per constituency to ensure that people have a considerable number from where they can make their choices from,” Hara said.

But Political Commentator Emily Mkamanga said having many candidates is good because people will have a broad sample to choose from.

Mkamanga said limiting the choice cannot be good because experience has shown that the number of people who aspire to be MPs or councilors reduces little by little due to financial constraints.

Mzimba-Solola is one of the famous constituencies where there is always a stiff competition for votes and history shows that no MP has ever been voted twice. (By Leonard Masauli, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...