Road to 2019: Joyce Banda Registers For National ID

Former immediate President Joyce Banda on Thursday went for registration for the national identity card at Zomba District Council.

Banda arrived at the NRB offices at around 3:03 pm and left the premises at 3:17 pm in a black Land Cruiser without registration number.

Her arrival attracted a huge crowd that thronged the District Commissioner’s car park to catch a glimpse of the former president who went into self exile four years ago after losing to President Prof. Peter Mutharika in the 2014 general elections.

She returned to Malawi on Saturday through Chileka International Airport and the police are keeping a warrant of arrest for her in connection to the theft of public funds dubbed cashgate which happened during her two year tenure of office

