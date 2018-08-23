Road To 2019: Geoffrey Kapusa Ready To Splash-On Allan Ngumuya In BT City South On MCP Ticket

The battle for parliamentary seat for Blantyre City South will be highly contested as evident with the joining in of former MBC TV presenter Geoffrey Kapusa ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

In an interview, Kapusa confirmed the development on Thursday and since joined Malawi Congress Party-MCP.

Unlike other people claiming being approached by Chief and some people to represent them, Kapusa said he been has passionate about politics and has vast exposure to various thinking and characters in political arena.

He said: “I have learnt a lot from TVM. God’s time is the best. After being fired from MBC, I left with no option to into main stream politics and vie for the mighty MCP aspirant. The party is the only trustworthy political party in the country with tangible developments since multi-party democracy.

“It is only the party with no smell of corruption and led by man who fear God. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera had no record of theft just like Sidik Mia as his vice. I strongly believe their leadership style is full of trust and hope to end myriad challenges rocking the country such electricity, water woes.” He Kapusa.

According to the celebrity, once he becomes a legislator, he will campion minority groups such as those leaving HIV and AIDS, being one of positive living.

Kapusa, 47 year old, worked with Mibawa TV, Times Group before working with MBC for close to 17 years.

Notable aspirants at the constituency are Fisher Kondowe, Noel Lipipa among others.

Currently, the Phase 4 of the fourth voter registration is underway covering Blantyre, Ntcheu and Chikwawa.

Like this: Like Loading...