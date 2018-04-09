Road to 2019: Four Mangochi Councilors Join The Mighty DPP

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday welcomed into its family ward councilor for Mangochi North Constituency’s Lulanga ward Steven Bakali who has joined the party after noticing its growing popularity on the ground.

The joining of Bakali brings to four, a number of councilors in Mangochi alone, who have recently followed their Members of Parliament to the ruling DPP after winning as independents during the 2014 elections.

Other councilors include Alexandra Billy of Nkope Ward, formerly of Peoples Party and Councilors Chibondo and Scotch both from Mangochi west constituency.

Speaking when he received Bakali into the DPP family, DPP National Executive Member who is also Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North East Reverend Mwai Kamuyambeni said the coming in of people into the party shows that people are now trusting the leadership of President Professor Peter Mutharika.

He said the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Lulanga is one of the remotest areas in Malawi and it is pleasing to note that DPP as a party is strong in the area due to development initiatives which the Mutharika led Government is implementing in the area.

Kamuyambeni assured the people that the President Peter Mutharika will continue implementing various social economic activities to benefit ordinary Malawians, most of which were in fulfilment of the party’s 2014 manifesto.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for the area Benedicto Chambo advised the party’s new catch to work had towards bringing development to the people.

Chambo explained that councilors have a very crucial role in making sure that development projects by government are being understood by the people.

Commenting on his joining of the DPP, Bakali said he has decided to join the winning team after noticing that he was fighting a losing battle considering that the situation on the ground tips Mutharika and the DPP to win the 2019 elections.

He promised to support the party and the President to fulfil the promises which were made during the run up to the 2014 elections.