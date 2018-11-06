Blue Sea In Thyolo South West, As Chimwemwe Chipungu Launches Sports Trophies In Style

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) organizing secretary and shadow MP for Thyolo South West Constituency Chimwemwe Chipungu on Sunday launched the Zokonda Amayi Netball Trophy, a health promotional tool to encourage women to go for cervical Cancer screening and HIV testing.

This colourful event which was held at Changata ground attracted thousands of people from all walks of life, painting the whole arena blue.

The netball and football trophies are worth K1million each on top of a Kmillion trophy to help micro finance Chiefs as a tool for their empowerment. The trophies are also designed at promoting Maternal Health and Safe Motherhood.

If that was not enough, there was also Mafumu Trophy between chiefs from Namagazi and Masambanjati Ward worth K500, 000 which Masambanjati won 8-7 on penalties after a 2 all draw.

