Blue Sea In Thyolo South West, As Chimwemwe Chipungu Launches Sports Trophies In Style

By on No Comment

Chipungu speaks during the launch

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) organizing secretary and shadow MP for Thyolo South  West Constituency Chimwemwe Chipungu on Sunday launched the Zokonda Amayi Netball Trophy, a health promotional tool to encourage women to go for cervical Cancer screening and HIV testing.

This colourful event which was held at Changata ground attracted thousands of people from all walks of life, painting the whole arena blue.

The netball and football trophies are worth K1million each on top of a Kmillion trophy to help micro finance Chiefs as a tool for their empowerment. The trophies are also designed at promoting Maternal Health and Safe Motherhood.

If that was not enough, there was also Mafumu Trophy between chiefs from Namagazi and Masambanjati Ward worth K500, 000 which Masambanjati won 8-7 on penalties after a 2 all draw.

Chipungu greets some of the players before the match
All set: Chipungu receives the trophy
Beautiful: The trophies being showcased
Following proceedings during the event
Part of the mammoth crowd that graced the event
Time for jubiliation
Blue sea spicing up the event

 

 

 

Blue Sea In Thyolo South West, As Chimwemwe Chipungu Launches Sports Trophies In Style added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.