Road To 2019: College Youth Wings Endorse APM

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) University Youth Wings in the country have endorsed Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika as DPP Presidential candidate for 2019 Presidential polls.

The students were speaking at Sanjika Palace when they visited the President to express their solidarity with him.

The students who came from Chancellor College, Malawi University of Science and Technology MUST, The Polytechnic, The College of Medicine and the Blantyre International University among others, said they decided to communicate their endorsement of APM’s candidature after noting that some frustrated and greedy politicians are trying to discourage him from running again for the Presidency in 2019.

The President assured the DPP University Wings Members that he is ready to run for the 2019 elections and that those speaking against his candidature are wasting their time and will not succeed adding that he is focused on building on the developments he has achieved in his first term and taking Malawi to greater prosperity during his second term of office.

