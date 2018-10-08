Road To 2019: Chakwera Promises Universities In Every District

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazirus Chakwera has said his party has a policy to construct and establish universities in regions and district.

Chakwera said the universities will address the challenges many students are facing to access tertiary education.

He was speaking in Mzimba where he conducted a whistle stop tour in the areas of Madisi, Kamwe and Engucwini Trading Centres.

He added that he will work on abolishing the current selection of students in public schools and universities popular known Quater System.

“National Universities will never be enough with the demand. Even in United States of America (USA) some students still face challenges to access high education in national universities.

“Therefore, we have a policy to work on National universities and later construct others in regions and districts. This will ensure that some students who have failed to be accommodated in national universities should be enrolled in regional and district universities,” Chakwera said.

In agriculture, Chawera retairatted that once voted into government he will ensure to implement universal subsdisy.

He also said MCP will make sure tax payers money to is used for intended purpose of development.

In his remarks, Second Deputy vice president Harry Mkandawire asked people of Mzimba not to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), arguing it has completely destroyed the country’s reputation due to corruption in government.

He then appealled people to go and register when the exercise starts in Mzimba.

“This is country has lost its direction. Officials in the DPP led government doesn’t seem to care for the local people who are currently suffering. Corruption is everywhere. Go and register so that DPP is voted out come 2019 elections,” Mkandawire said

Like this: Like Loading...