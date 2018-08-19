Road To 2019: Abida Mia To Contest As MP In Chikwawa Mkombedzi Constituency

Wife to the first vice President for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Abida Mia has announced that she will run as an MCP Member of Pariament for Chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency.

The announcement has put to rest social media speculations that has been going rounds that the Vice President of MCP Right Honourable Mohammed Sidik Mia has withdrawn from the parliamentary race in persuance of his runningmate bid.

Sidik Mia previously announced of his intentions to reclaim his post in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency after he decided not to compete in the previous elections saying things have gone down in the constituency.

Announcing her intententions at whistle stop rallies she conducted over the weekend in Saopa, Makande,Thelere and Jombo wards, Abida Mia said the Constituency has lagged behind in terms of development for the past five years.

Abida Mia took time in reminding people of chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency of some of the development projects that were implemented in the constituency during the tenure of her husband. She said she used to play a complementary role at that time and hence she is capable of leading in the constituency.

“I have stayed with most of you in the constituency for the past 26 years. We used to help one another in times of needs. I know challenges that most of you face and hence I will work with chieves to resolve them, said Mrs Mia”.

Regional Chaiperson for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Peter Simbi said the party thought of requesting wife to the vice president to run in the constituency on his behalf after realising how the vice president might be tired up with his running mate bid. Simbi said the party has been seeking grass root a proval on the decision through chiefs. He said the party is happy to have received overwhelming response from the people.

Deputy Director of Research in the Opposition (MCP) Iryas Karimu who is also member of Parliament for Chikwawa south constituency also spoke on the whistle stops saying the MCP is gaining grounds in the lowershire due to the influence of the vice president. Some party officials and chiefs graced Abida Mias’ whistle stop rallies.

Abida Mia is likely to face the incumbent member of Parliament for the area Lyod Malora whom others believes has managed to establish close contacts with the people through charitable activities implemented by his wife Feliya Malora through her charitable trust.