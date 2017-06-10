Rivirivi Bus Accident: 10 Feared Dead

At least 10 people are feared dead in a road accident after the bus they were travelling in overturned several times at Rivirivi bridge in Ntcheu on Saturday afternoon. Additionally 41 people survived the accident and are being treated at Balaka District Hospital, whilst others have been referred to Zomba hospital.

According to Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu, Future tours bus with the registration number BLK 4093 travelling from Lilongwe to Blantyre burst one of its tyres and the driver lost control trying to navigate a turn causing the bus to overturn several times before resting at the steel bars of the bridge.

Onlookers at the scene were observed wailing whilst others fainted as they couldn’t contain the sight of the injured survivors.

Balaka District Hospital seemed to have been overwhelmed by the accident as only a few medical personnel

were available to assist the casualties. Only a single ambulance was available to ferry injured people to the hospital while dead bodies remained on the scene.

According to an eye witness at the scene James Ngozo, the bus overturned three times before hitting a bridge pavement.

“The bus was speeding and we first heard the sound of the tyre bursting the crashing followed. We rushed to find people crying whilst others were trying to escape” said Ngozo

The accident has exposed Malawi’s loose emergency response services after both police and medical personnel took over two hours to rescue a woman who was trapped by the fallen bus who consistently kept crying out for help to the point onlookers feared her dead when she stooped only to find her still breathing after she was rescued.(By LILY KAMPANI, Mana)

