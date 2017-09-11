Reverend Kadawati Urges Youths To Partake In Training Opportunities

Moderator for Mlombwa Church of the Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) of the Blantyre Synod has challenged youth in the church to take advantage of the vocational and technical training courses it is currently offering to develop their human capacities.

Speaking during Sunday’s church service, Reverend McDonald Kadawati said it is important for the youth to embrace the training opportunities which will endow them with skills.

“We notified and invited the youth in the church to attend the free technical training course that we were offering. However, a lot of youth out there did not come as evidenced by what I saw during my visits in their homes where most were just idling instead of being part of the training hence missing the chance to learn various skills,” said Reverend Kadawati.

Among other courses that are being offered by the church during the three week training courses ending this week are welding, electronics and air conditioner repairing.

Furthermore, the moderator also challenged the congregation to make use of adult literacy classes that the church offers calling on those that missed out on normal education systems to enroll in the classes being offered at the church.

“The world is changing so fast and we are in a modern world where writing and reading is a must. I am therefore urging all men and women to please make use of this opportunity,” said the reverend specifically urging men to come forward since most of the adult literacy classes are full of women. (By Yamikani Yapuwa, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...