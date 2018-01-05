Reverend Dr. Billy Gama’s Picture Which Has Gone Viral Is A Result Of Photoshop Gone Wrong

A picture of Reverend Billy Gama circulating on social media is not authentic but simply an art of picture editing application known as Photoshop.

For those in publishing industry will know how Photshop can transform or merge pictures that are initially not there. Dr Gama is simply a victim of modern photo editing technology.

This is a pure example of Photoshop gone wrong.

The aim of this malicious artwork is to tarnish the image of both the Reverend, his employer Blantyre Synod as well as the DPP.

  Jeremiah Hero Sileti   January 6, 2018 at 6:25 am

    Amateurs in photo shop and character protection ever existed. Please try to consult the giants in this field. In box me for assistance

