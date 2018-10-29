Rev. Chimwemwe Mhango To Appear In Court: Audio With Shupie Mkandawire To Be Played In Court

Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Friday, October 26, 2018 ordered that Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango should appear in court to answer allegations that he has had a steamy and adulterous relationship for more than 2 years with a married lady Shupie Mkandawire which led to breakdown of marriage between Haswel and Shupie Mkandawire. Both Haswel and Shupie are senior members of Chimwemwe’s Church Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC). Shupie is a secretary for the church.

There are three different court cases involving Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, Haswel and Shupie and in all three cases Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango has to answer allegations that he is the cause of the marriage problems. First case is criminal case alleging physical confrontation between Haswel and Shupie on the night of 21st September, 2018. Second case is Criminal Case involving Chimwemwe Mhango where he is being charged of Causing Breakdown of marriage contrary to section 112(a) and (d) of Marriage, Divorce and Family Relations Act where he faces 1 year jail term and fine of MK100,000.00 if found guilty. The third case is a divorce case involving Haswel and Shupie where Chimwemwe has to answer allegations that he is the one who caused the breakdown of marriage. Audio conversations saying ‘I love you! I love you!’ between Chimwemwe and Shupie showing a clear love relationship were intercepted using Sungwi and Area 51 Towers. One conversation is dated 13th August between 7:30pm and 08:30pm. Later on documentary evidence was obtained showing the two are in love.

At a meeting held at Mr and Mrs Mbale in Area 15 involving marriage counselors, Shupie admitted in front of family members that indeed she has been involved in adulterous relationship with the reverend. She claimed this was due to family misunderstandings and she needed somebody to comfort her. Strangely, Reverend Mhango has been a close family member of Haswel and Shupie, providing counseling devices and it was discovered late that in fact the Reverend was the one causing the problems.

At the first hearing of second case, Shupie appeared together with her mother, Mrs Mazunda where the court ordered that big and modern top of the range speakers should be brought to court so that the court can listen and appreciate the audio conversations between Shupie and Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango.

All the three cases have been adjourned to November on different dates.

More information to come as cameras follow the court proceedings

