RETHINKING OUR VALUES: Mutharika’s Speech at University of Livingstonia Graduation Ceremony At Mzuzu Stadium

I have been asked today to talk about rethinking our values as an invited guest to this graduation ceremony. And it is a great honour for me to be here with you.

Therefore, let me take the honour of congratulating you all graduates. I say Congratulations!

I urge you to be proud of your achievement. As a former university Professor myself, I know it is an exciting challenge to finish university education. It takes hardwork, discipline and resilience to earn a degree.

But finishing university education is not the end of education. It is the beginning of another journey of life.

In other countries graduation is called “commencement” because it is the beginning of another life.

The ultimate goal of university education is not to earn a degree. The university degree is not an end in itself. It is a means to higher goals of life.

Therefore, it is not the degree that matters. It is what you do with the degree that will matter.

We come to the university to receive the wisdom of life. We come here to develop a critical mind. And we come here to develop the ability to find solutions to questions that matter in life.

Now to the Church, and before all Malawians, let me commend the Synod, management and faculty members of the University of Livingstonia for bringing this university into reality.

This graduation is a testimony that Livingstonia Synod is playing a strategic role in the development of our country.

Today, we have gathered to witness a new generation of professionals graduating to join the industry world. As a Church, you have done your rightful duty to the nation.

The earliest universities in the world were institutions of the Church. The earliest academic leaders were monks or deacons.

And it is from the word “deacon” that the word “dean” comes. That is why today you have deans in both the university and some churches. That is also why both academics and the clergy are in robes.

I would like to encourage Churches in Malawi to continue opening private universities. Government will always support you.

One of the things the Church has always emphasised is producing graduates of sound moral character. The Church values moral character education.

As I have time and again said, education must always be a balanced experience of human development. Education must teach the head, the hand and the heart – what is called the 3Hs.

That is, we must teach the mind to think, to think critically, and to think reasonably. We must teach the hand for a person to develop skills. But we must also teach the heart for the person to have good character.

Knowledge, skills and character must always be balanced in a national education system. It is not enough to teach someone to know. Real learning happens when we apply what we know. But there is no point in being well-educated if you do not have good character.

This trinity of education must always inform the philosophy of every university. They are the cardinal values we follow in human development.

Therefore, let me commend the theme of focus you have chosen for this event – rethinking our values. Indeed, we are a nation in need of rethinking our values.

There is no doubt that somewhere in the history of this country, we lost our decent values.

We are a society that chooses to molest one another just because we can hide behind social media instead of respecting one another.

We are a society that chooses to be jealous and seek to pull down those doing better than us instead of encouraging them. And our politics is full of hate and these negative values.

We are a society that values making noise more than reasoning with one another. Our democracy listens to the majority of the noisiest. We forget, that we build a nation by listening to God when he says, “Come, let us reason together.” (Isaiah 1:18)

We are a society that allows the triumph of evil because we choose silence instead of defending what we know is right. We forget the words of Edmund Burke when he says to us: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

And one day, evil will rule this nation and take our faith hostage because we value silence over what is right.

We are a society that needs collective soul searching, self-conviction and rethinking our values.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As I started speaking, I said university education should develop in us the ability to find solutions. One question that you must answer is how to earn your life after you get your degree. Most of you expect to be employed by Someone.

But let me share with you a story about Someone. Here is the story:

Everyone wanted Someone to employ them. But there is Nobody called Someone.

In the end, Nobody employed Everyone.

This story must remind you that nobody may employ you if you always expect someone to employ you. I urge you to be industrious. I urge you to grow the desire for self-employment.

Some people will tell you that you cannot go into self-employment because you do not have capital. They will make you think that a young person like you cannot do great things.

But I tell you the first thing you need is not capital. The first thing you need is not experience.

What you first need is to make a decision of what you want to do with your life. What you need is to tell yourself that “I can do it! And I can make it myself!”

What you need is determination to pursue what you want. What you need is discipline and hardwork. What you need is perseverance to brave through challenges. What you need is the right mindset.

These are the values you need to succeed in life. You can succeed if you think you can!

But one problem in this country is that most people want white-collared jobs only. They wrongly think success lies in white-collared jobs. They think blue-collared jobs are cheap. Let us learn to value blue-collard jobs also.

But let me tell you something. It is the blue-collared jobs that make white-collared jobs. For most of us to be educated, it took the hard labour of our parents growing crops; breeding animals; doing carpentry, welding, and building; or selling flour and tomatoes in the market. Most of us are products of blue-collared jobs.

Let me also encourage you all to see opportunities where everybody sees challenges. That is why one day, I shared the following story. Let me share it with you as well:

One day a shoe maker sent two officials to an island to find out if it was worthy opening a shoe factory on the island. But the two officials found no one wearing shoes on the island. Actually, the inhabitants of the island had never heard of shoes ever.

One official went back and said to his master there was no point in constructing a factory where nobody was wearing shoes. The other official went back and said he had found a big opportunity and great market because nobody was wearing shoes.

This story challenges us as Malawians that there are many opportunities all around us. But often, we think negatively and see opportunities as a problem. That is why people come from other nations and make money while we are here. They do business and buy cars while we cannot afford a bicycle. We need to ask ourselves “Why?”

Let us choose to value our opportunities and glories of our country instead of trumpeting our challenges. Malawi has a great future.

What we need is for us to value unity over division. What we need is to agree on a common vision for this country. In our common vision:

1) We need to move Malawi from aid to trade. We must attain our economic autonomy.

2) For us to move Malawi from aid to trade, we need to make Malawi a producing and exporting country.

3) For us to make Malawi a producing and exporting country, we need to industrialise.

4) But we can only industrialise if we are a skilled labour society. No country can develop without a skilled work force. We are building community technical colleges to make Malawi a skilled labour society.

5) We also need foreign direct investors to bring in more capital, create new industries and create jobs. That is why we started the Foreign Direct Investment program.

6) Finally, we need good infrastructure to facilitate economic growth. That is why we are building new roads, investing in energy, taking electricity and piped water to rural communities.

Today, let me ask the Church and all faith groups to unite with us in one vision. I know that Livingstonia Synod is with us in this vision, and I thank you for sharing a unity of purpose with all Malawians in developing our country.

As we rethink our values, let us pursue our vision collectively.

I thank you all for your attention.

May God Bless You!

And God Bless Malawi!

Thank You!

