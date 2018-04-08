Remembering Bingu In Style, April 8, 2018 (Pictorial Focus)

By on No Comment

The First Couple paying tribute to Bingu and the former First Lady Ethel Mutharika
First Lady Dr. Getrude Mutharika interacting with Bingu’s children
APM interacts with Bungu’s children Mada and Tapiwa
APM and Tapiwa
APM contributing during  memorial prayers at Chingadzi Parish
Prayer services in progress

Remembering Bingu In Style, April 8, 2018 (Pictorial Focus) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply