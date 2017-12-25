Religious Leaders Crucial In HIV Information Sharing-Says Anglican Bishop Brighton Vitta Malasa

Religious leaders in Zomba have been urged to take a positive role in fighting against HIV and AIDS by preaching right information to people on the pandemic and other related issues.

Anglican Bishop of Upper Shire, Brighton Vitta Malasa made the call on Wednesday during commemorations of World AIDS Day (WAD) in the district.

Bishop Malasa expressed concern over some faith leaders who preach wrong message to the people about HIV and AIDS which encourages them to stop taking anti-retroviral therapy (ART).

He said failing to interpret the relationship between prayers and taking ART medication among faith leaders seems to be a challenge nowadays.

“Some preachers claim that they have powers to heal AIDS. Such claims force their followers to stop accessing and taking ART treatment before being certified by medical personnel,” he said.

Malasa said this increases the number of defaulters and many people are dying because of the wrong information they get during prayers.

He further called all faith leaders to continue putting much faith in God and to pray for those who are sick and encourage them to continue accessing health services on HIV and AIDS and other related issues.

The Anglican bishop also indicated that male participation in fight against the pandemic is another problem in Malawi as the majority of men shun HIV testing.

‘Many Malawian men do not go for HIV testing with their wives believing that they will depend on the same results the wife gets after the test.

“I think it is high time we installed a culture of men embracing or accessing health services around us,” Malasa said.

He stressed that HIV testing is a key to treatment because no one can access ART treatment without testing.

Zomba District Senior Nutrition, HIV and AIDS Coordinator Chriss Nawata said they deliberately invited Bishop Malasa to the commemoration of this year’s WAD in order to give a theoretical perception on the matter because it has been observed as a challenge that some people stop taking medication because they have been told to do so after prayers.

“Our office appreciates that faith leaders have a crucial role to play in the fight against HIV/AIDS since most of defaulters are due to proclaimed faith healing but they end up dying,” said Nawata.

Different organisations working in the district namely One Community, NAC, Future Vision Ministries, YONECO, Action Aid, and Christian Aid supported this year’s commemoration held under the theme: The right to health: Access to quality HIV prevention and treatment for all.

Like this: Like Loading...