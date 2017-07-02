Registration Staff Petition Price Waterhouse Coopers, Donors, Speaker, Govt On Poor Perks…Give Ultimatum

To: Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)

Cc: Speaker of the National Assembly, Members of Parliament, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal

Security, UNDP, Irish aid, UK aid, National Registration Bureau (NRB).

From: National Identification and Registration Project System temporary Supervisors and Officers

Date: 27th June 2017

Re: Salary/ Stipend Increment

With reference to the letter we wrote to PWC and all donors of this national identification and registration project concerning our salary/stipend increment we (supervisors and officers) write this memo again requesting your solemn offices to consider us on our salary / stipend increment.

As evident from the first phase which has just been completed, we feel 150,000 Mwk (for supervisors) and 120,000 Mwk (for officers) which is taxable is far below the daily living cost in the field to cutter for our basic needs, communication and also mobility.

We are hardworking, patriotic and devoted temporary employees and we honestly find it a little disappointing that our dedication and patriotism is not awarded for such an important national job.

Kindly consider a reasonable and realistic salary review at the earliest possible chance for the job to be effective and efficient, otherwise we are ready to put tools down if the increment is not done in time and this will thus jeopardize the registration drive and delaying the project completion.

We are looking forward to hear from you in the next seven working days from the date of this request.

Your consideration will be highly acknowledged. Kindly find attached list of names on behalf of all supervisors and officers.

Kind regards,

Registration supervisors / Officers.

Abington mwenetete

Agatha kisebe

Alice namaliza

Anabel kaitano

Andrew kuntembwe

Andrew chimutha

Andrew mzuli

Anthony ngwira

Anastasia nkhata

Anita mwafulirwa

Asiyatu mussa

Blessings shaba

Biliati kunje

Carla kawerama

Claire khambadza

Chifuno mlambe

Chipiliro mdala

Chisomo nkolokosa

Chisomo phiri

Chisomo mphoka

Chisomo munthali

Chinsinsi zigowa

Chikondi panji

Chimwemwe kaipa

Christopher chiomba

Charles makata

Daisy masangano

Doreen chilije

Davison mtsendero

Dalitso sambani

Davie chiluba

Doris chataika

Effort kankhwani

Ella kulujiri

Elton mkandawire

Elizabeth maganga

Emmanuel mnthini

Emmanuel pota

Emmanuel chimbalanga

Emily Dorothy chauluka

Enock mulanje

Eric genda

Eric madinga

Ernest wyson

Ernest makwete

Evance banda

Eunice banda

Eunice nyirongo

Frank forty

Faithson chilizani

Francis chirwa

Fred mtendere

Gift katundu

Hope gondwe

Harvey chiwaya

Harvey kachule

Joel masiyano

Joseph chipeta

Jane kacheche

Kettie matupi

Martha kapata

Martha salama

Precious mtima

Sharon chilinda

Samson chimphango

Grace mwale

Yankho banda

Rowland mkolongo

Sande mataula

Austin chakanga

Tina mwakanandi

Chipiliro biziwick

Rabbecca chisale

Ivy sadwala

Miaozi upindi

Maria phiri

Rachel kaphale

Rachel makwiza

Creterio gouveia

Mlera maganga

Mirrium lunda

Rasool mussa

Israel masiano

Rashid ntaila

Kelly ngoloma

Loudon nkhoma

Martin tambala

Jameson nzungu

Luke nthhenda

Dalitso sambani

Amos ngalande

Queen kaweta

Kumbukani gondwe

Clara kamlomo

Pilirani kananji

Samuel chidzani

Aida Zachariah

John chipula

Yankho nova

Jimmy danziel

Christian kapanda

Prisca tembo

Emmanuel ngolo

Eric chiumia

Eric kadzombe

Grant makata

Hawa banda

Jimmy nkhwazi

Mervis njunga

Moses nyirenda

Mphatso kasera

Mwayi tembo

Noah thapuleni

Oscar njikho

Pilirani kananji

Memory mbughi

Elton mhango

Henry mazinga ngwira

Ken banda

Aaron manonga

Paul nyangwa

Isaac manyenje

Naomi chirambo

Francisco mussa

Kumbukani nyambose

Leah manda

Like this: Like Loading...