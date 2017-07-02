Registration Staff Petition Price Waterhouse Coopers, Donors, Speaker, Govt On Poor Perks…Give Ultimatum

To: Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)
Cc: Speaker of the National Assembly, Members of Parliament, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal
Security, UNDP, Irish aid, UK aid, National Registration Bureau (NRB).
From: National Identification and Registration Project System temporary Supervisors and Officers
Date: 27th June 2017
Re: Salary/ Stipend Increment
With reference to the letter we wrote to PWC and all donors of this national identification and registration project concerning our salary/stipend increment we (supervisors and officers) write this memo again requesting your solemn offices to consider us on our salary / stipend increment.
As evident from the first phase which has just been completed, we feel 150,000 Mwk (for supervisors) and 120,000 Mwk (for officers) which is taxable is far below the daily living cost in the field to cutter for our basic needs, communication and also mobility.
We are hardworking, patriotic and devoted temporary employees and we honestly find it a little disappointing that our dedication and patriotism is not awarded for such an important national job.
Kindly consider a reasonable and realistic salary review at the earliest possible chance for the job to be effective and efficient, otherwise we are ready to put tools down if the increment is not done in time and this will thus jeopardize the registration drive and delaying the project completion.
We are looking forward to hear from you in the next seven working days from the date of this request.
Your consideration will be highly acknowledged. Kindly find attached list of names on behalf of all supervisors and officers.
Kind regards,
Registration supervisors / Officers.
- Abington mwenetete
- Agatha kisebe
- Alice namaliza
- Anabel kaitano
- Andrew kuntembwe
- Andrew chimutha
- Andrew mzuli
- Anthony ngwira
- Anastasia nkhata
- Anita mwafulirwa
- Asiyatu mussa
- Blessings shaba
- Biliati kunje
- Carla kawerama
- Claire khambadza
- Chifuno mlambe
- Chipiliro mdala
- Chisomo nkolokosa
- Chisomo phiri
- Chisomo mphoka
- Chisomo munthali
- Chinsinsi zigowa
- Chikondi panji
- Chimwemwe kaipa
- Christopher chiomba
- Charles makata
- Daisy masangano
- Doreen chilije
- Davison mtsendero
- Dalitso sambani
- Davie chiluba
- Doris chataika
- Effort kankhwani
- Ella kulujiri
- Elton mkandawire
- Elizabeth maganga
- Emmanuel mnthini
- Emmanuel pota
- Emmanuel chimbalanga
- Emily Dorothy chauluka
- Enock mulanje
- Eric genda
- Eric madinga
- Ernest wyson
- Ernest makwete
- Evance banda
- Eunice banda
- Eunice nyirongo
- Frank forty
- Faithson chilizani
- Francis chirwa
- Fred mtendere
- Gift katundu
- Hope gondwe
- Harvey chiwaya
- Harvey kachule
- Joel masiyano
- Joseph chipeta
- Jane kacheche
- Kettie matupi
- Martha kapata
- Martha salama
- Precious mtima
- Sharon chilinda
- Samson chimphango
- Grace mwale
- Yankho banda
- Rowland mkolongo
- Sande mataula
- Austin chakanga
- Tina mwakanandi
- Chipiliro biziwick
- Rabbecca chisale
- Ivy sadwala
- Miaozi upindi
- Maria phiri
- Rachel kaphale
- Rachel makwiza
- Creterio gouveia
- Mlera maganga
- Mirrium lunda
- Rasool mussa
- Israel masiano
- Rashid ntaila
- Kelly ngoloma
- Loudon nkhoma
- Martin tambala
- Jameson nzungu
- Luke nthhenda
- Dalitso sambani
- Amos ngalande
- Queen kaweta
- Kumbukani gondwe
- Clara kamlomo
- Pilirani kananji
- Samuel chidzani
- Aida Zachariah
- John chipula
- Yankho nova
- Jimmy danziel
- Christian kapanda
- Prisca tembo
- Emmanuel ngolo
- Eric chiumia
- Eric kadzombe
- Grant makata
- Hawa banda
- Jimmy nkhwazi
- Mervis njunga
- Moses nyirenda
- Mphatso kasera
- Mwayi tembo
- Noah thapuleni
- Oscar njikho
- Pilirani kananji
- Memory mbughi
- Elton mhango
- Henry mazinga ngwira
- Ken banda
- Aaron manonga
- Paul nyangwa
- Isaac manyenje
- Naomi chirambo
- Francisco mussa
- Kumbukani nyambose
- Leah manda